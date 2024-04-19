The Power of  Patience

I came across this story recently: After patiently waiting for a few minutes, the cab driver decided to ring the bell. An old lady opened and requested him to wait for some more time. Her house wore an empty look with very little stuff all covered neatly in white sheets. With the wait getting longer, the driver thought of cancelling the ride, but then decided to stay. After a while, the old lady reappeared dressed beautifully with a radiant smile.

As the driver picked her boxes and shoved them inside, she told him to take the longer route through small narrow lanes of the city. She asked him to drive slowly as she was in no hurry and wanted to remember everything she saw today.

According to her doctor, she had very little time left. When the wheels got rolling, she took him to several places she had lived. Many moments were spent sitting and gazing blankly at the walls or streets. It became dark and she finally uttered “I’m tired. We can now go.”

At the old age home, before parting, the lady gave the driver a tight hug and whispered, “You’ve given this old lady many moments of joy today.... Thank you for being so patient.” Two men soon whisked her inside on a wheelchair. As the driver started the engine, he choked with a sense of immense joy within. “Time and patience are the strongest warriors.” These words by Leo Tolstoy seem so true.