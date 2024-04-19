The Power of  Patience

Conversations with my gardener had become minimal and so his work. After several attempts of getting across the requirements failed, my patience vanished.
I was convinced that he was not interested in our garden. Upon narrating my grievance, my husband suggested that I give one small task at a given time followed by next only after completion. This worked.
Exercising patience can be a challenging task. Today, when we wait in a queue to place orders, or at the signal, our patience is tested. The wait may not have been long, some open their lexicons of forbidden words and hurl it across freely as if their ‘right to speech’ is not exercised until some strong words are voiced out. Every encounter teaches us some patience. “A moment of patience in a moment of anger saves you a hundred moments of regret.”
I came across this story recently: After patiently waiting for a few minutes, the cab driver decided to ring the bell. An old lady opened and requested him to wait for some more time. Her house wore an empty look with very little stuff all covered neatly in white sheets. With the wait getting longer, the driver thought of cancelling the ride, but then decided to stay. After a while, the old lady reappeared dressed beautifully with a radiant smile.
As the driver picked her boxes and shoved them inside, she told him to take the longer route through small narrow lanes of the city. She asked him to drive slowly as she was in no hurry and wanted to remember everything she saw today.
According to her doctor, she had very little time left. When the wheels got rolling, she took him to several places she had lived. Many moments were spent sitting and gazing blankly at the walls or streets. It became dark and she finally uttered “I’m tired. We can now go.”
At the old age home, before parting, the lady gave the driver a tight hug and whispered, “You’ve given this old lady many moments of joy today.... Thank you for being so patient.” Two men soon whisked her inside on a wheelchair. As the driver started the engine, he choked with a sense of immense joy within. “Time and patience are the strongest warriors.” These words by Leo Tolstoy seem so true.