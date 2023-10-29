The Psychobiography of Babasaheb?

A marriage proposal from Babasaheb would serve to surmount the latter hindrances. But as Savita noted about their wedding day, there were no females from Babasaheb’s family to assist her as the bride. Babasaheb’s daughter from his first marriage had died in her infancy, and his sisters were also already dead: “When I think of Dr Ambedkar’s loneliness, I realise the amount of distress and loneliness he really endured…Ramabai passed away in 1935, and within a few days his sister-in-law died too…There was no lady member left at home and there were no close relatives either. In 1942, he had to move to Delhi as a minister in the Viceroy’s Executive Council, where he lived a solitary life in a grand bungalow.”