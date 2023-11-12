The short-shrift to civil liberties has a long history

The sole dissenter was Justice Syed Fazl Ali, who did not think it wrong to test criminal laws for their reasonableness. He argued that most criminal laws would anyway pass the test of reasonableness and it is only the completely obnoxious ones that the courts ought to strike down. Even then, he only struck down one more section of the Preventive Detention Act, but that was enough for him to say that Gopalan should be released. Though the judiciary has given fundamental rights more scope over the years since, there has been little protection for civil liberties against State action. Laws that deny bail and legal representation, reverse the burden of proof on to the accused, or allow confessions to a police officer, are routinely upheld by the courts, usually citing some problem that needs to be tackled with an “iron fist”, no matter the innocents who are victimised by such laws.