DBS' Piyush Gupta is running out of time

Yet, before the results, DBS shares were down nearly 12 per cent in one year, the worst among the Asian financial center’s three homegrown banks. It wasn’t big credit mishaps or spectacular interest-rate miscalculations that hobbled performance, but everyday operational snafus. In the end, 2023 will be remembered as the year in which DBS annoyed its customers and regulator and suffered business and reputational damage that weren’t expected from what Euromoney named the world’s best digital bank in 2016.

The infirmities should have been addressed right after digital services failed for two days in 2021. Now DBS is playing catch-up in a somewhat less favorable environment. All lenders with exposure to China are anxious about the mainland’s deteriorating economy and its repercussions for the rest of the world. Though Gupta is still projecting a strong return on equity of 15 per cent to 17 per cent this year, there would be a tradeoff between profitability and growth. Net interest margin is expected to slow slightly from 2.1 per cent in the December quarter, but loan growth may hum along, aided by the lender’s acquisition of Citigroup Inc.’s consumer business in Taiwan.

Credit quality remains stable, meanwhile. With the nonperforming loan ratio currently at 1.1 per cent, there is plenty of cushion to make provisions for losses without having to slow investment in technology, which must be Gupta’s top priority for the year.