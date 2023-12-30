The straight path isn’t always safe

All these crossed my mind recently while reading a report in DH that stated straight roads had been responsible for 67 per cent of annual road accidents! For crying out loud, is driving on straight roads that dangerous? But then I remembered my trip with family and friends from Belgavi to Kolhapur a long time ago. We were passing through a long stretch of road that was unbelievably straight. I had to struggle to stay awake and alert, having hardly anything to do with clutch, gears, brake, horn, or steering, and maintaining a steady 100 kmph while my co-passengers were blissfully dozing off! Now compare it to the ‘hard drive’ we suffer daily on Bengaluru roads! Aren’t we blessed by the absence of monotony and the necessity to be invariably on high alert? One is tempted to conclude that roads that are not straight are perhaps safer, after all!