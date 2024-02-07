The tale of a papad

Yesterday, our cook played hooky, so we needed to order lunch. While browsing through one of the delivery platforms, I came across a restaurant with an interesting-sounding name in Banashankari, south Bengaluru. The joint promised wholesome Malnad vegetarian cuisine. After ordering a few items, the platform told me to order something more for Rs 1 to avail a further 15% discount. Rather sweet of them, I thought (despite people like me making the promoters into billionaires). The lowest-priced item was the papad, which the prudent me ordered by paying an additional Rs 15.