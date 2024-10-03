Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The Tamils and the new President of Sri Lanka

The Tamils and the new President of Sri Lanka

The Tamil community’s hopes for reconciliation and justice seem distant as the new president has a history of opposing Tamil political aspirations.

Follow Us :

Paul Newman
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 22:43 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Sri LankaOpinionTamilsAnura Kumara Dissanayake

Follow us on :

Follow Us