Time to acquire a spirit of accommodation

Over the past two decades, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has always enjoyed immense comfort in having secure numbers in the assembly and parliament, respectively. Majorities in legislature translated into government taking decisions decisively, but mostly without adhering to the norm of consultations. The attempts to push through legislation dismissing the concerns of the Opposition offhand and the habit of submitting fewer Bills for parliamentary scrutiny or debate became pronounced. Due processes were jettisoned at the altar of a work culture of ‘speed and scale’ and delivery, which was claimed to be ‘performance’. Parliament’s function to deliberate and debate was given the short-shrift.