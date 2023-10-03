Time to push for a permanent seat at the UNSC

Before delving into the justifiable reasons for India occupying a permanent seat at the UNSC, it’s worth briefly revisiting the issue. In academic and political circles, it is known that during Nehru’s 1949 visit to the United States, the US leadership offered to take up India’s case for a permanent seat in return for India’s cooperation against the communist Soviet Union. Documentary evidence shows that Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Nehru’s sister and India’s Ambassador to the US, conveyed the official thinking in the late US State Department in August 1950. However, Nehru rejected the offer, emphasising his support for Communist China’s entry into the UNSC. He was categorical in that he did not want India to be seated in the world body at the expense of China.