To aunts, with love

To my children and grandchildren, she was a friend known only by her first name. Her age remained closed to whoever she was interacting with, and she was the authority who sanctioned all the forbidden pleasures of childhood. The helmet-less scooter rides, the orange and yellow ice candy, the pink cotton candy, and whatever. Best of all, the enthusiastic disapproval of any child who caused any distress to the home team came with no reasons asked. There was no distinction made between the valuable, the not-so-valuable, and junk. Even the grandchildren had access to anything they fancied. Any loss or damage became a valuable lesson in philosophy. No yelling, no regrets; it was all taken as beyond one’s control.