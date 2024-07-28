Toxicity won’t go away, we need to deal with it, keep our peace

But, what can a person do if he is a target? The simple answer is to just stay away from the toxic, whether in the real or cloud world. This is easier said than done, and it is impossible to live in such a manner. I am providing this advice from a place of social comfort, a protective vest that helps me through these difficult phases. There are many who are targets on an everyday basis, stuck in the whirlpool of this hate, struggling with their mental health. It can be harder for some people to identify and communicate when they are victims of such toxicity. What really matters is who we surround ourselves with.