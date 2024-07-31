Triathletes Are Lab Rats for the Seine Cleanup Stunt

It’s a lovely idea that the rivers flowing through our mighty cities might one day return to their once-pristine conditions. But it’s a fantasy. From the first bridges built before the Romans, joining the Parisii’s island capital to land, through the limestone quais that confined the stream between steep banks in the 19th century, right up to the artificial Paris-Plages beaches built in recent decades by dumping sand along the waterfront, the Seine has long been a thoroughly engineered place.

That means every decision made about it is a bargain between nature and the construction industry. Perhaps the upgraded sewage treatment plants and 50,000 cubic-meter overflow basin to stop storm water pumping effluent into the river system could have been built to yet higher standards. Then, maybe, Tuesday’s triathlon might have gone to schedule. But I doubt it.

That’s because overflowing sewers are only part of the problem for urban swimmers. Plenty of runoff goes direct from roads and pavements into the water. In a metropolitan area with 2.1 million cats and dogs, plus an estimated 3.8 million rats in the city center alone, you don’t need a single drop to overflow from the sewer system to provide more than enough fecal matter to lift pollution beyond acceptable levels.

I’m an amateur triathlete — and living in Sydney, most weeks I swim a few kilometers in some of the world’s most beautiful urban open-water spots. Even so, I wouldn’t dream of taking a dip at Bondi Beach after heavy rain like Paris has seen over the past week. A website run by my state government monitors water quality and warns me to wait several days after a downpour before venturing into the ocean. At spots on Sydney Harbour, less easily flushed clean by the ebb and flow of the tides, I’m extra cautious. Paris is even worse off: Hundreds of kilometers from the sea, it has no tidal turnover at all.