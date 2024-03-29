Tribute to a gallant officer 

Along with my staff officer, I rushed to the area, which was not far from my office. Since the exchange of fire was on, we positioned ourselves at a distance from the spot of encounter. We were soon joined by another officer, RSHS Sahota, a commandant who was on medical leave for an eye ailment. The area was not under my jurisdiction, yet we remained in cordon. Another DIG under whose jurisdiction the area fell was on one of the floors of the hotel, along with senior Kashmir police officials directing the operations. I could sense the impatience in Sahota to join the operations. He was itching to jump into the fray. I could sense the fire in his belly. But the discipline of the Force got the better of him, and he reconciled to the situation.