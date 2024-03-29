Tribute to a gallant officer 

The gallant officer passed away at his Mohali residence on September 30. He retired as DIG in 2010. On his passing away, the former Director General of CRPF, Vijay Kumar, wrote, “Within days of my joining the great force, CRPF, I wanted to visit Chintalnar, where sometime back 75 CRPF jawans and a state police jawan had been ambushed. I watched Mr Sahota quickly briefing the teams in the most professional way, and by midnight we reached and sat near the very spot in the ambush—although a symbolic one, as to me, it was a pilgrimage of sorts—and then we returned. Sahota’s is a saga of brave and reckless acts that teemed with leadership of the most courageous nature. He exemplified the adage, “Troops adore a general whose shoes are muddied.”