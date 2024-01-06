Truckers drive home a fine point of democracy

Rushing to pass legislation in parliament without adequate deliberation and debate is a manifestation of ‘political muscularity’. To some, enamoured by speed, uninitiated or simply unaffected by the nuances of consensual democracy, it may wrongly signify decisiveness and resoluteness. This disparity in perspectives was evident in the passing of the farm bills in 2019 that had led to the prolonged farmers’ protests earlier, over which a large section of non-farmers were aghast at the reaction of the farmers to the proposed ‘reforms’. They attributed the protests to partisan politics, funding from abroad (even by terrorists), vested interest of middlemen, incredulously even sponsorship by Pakistan and China. The assumption that the financially struggling farmers didn’t know what was good for them was grossly presumptuous. Sadly, the optics of the farmers’ protest seemed tied to identities in terms of religion, region, and even caste denominations, making it convenient to make unfair accusations against a particular minority section.



Today, another section of the citizenry is protesting the possible consequences for them of yet another swift passage of a law -- the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita -- without any meaningful debate, and at a time when 143 Opposition MPs were under suspension. As is the wont, it was passed with much fanfare and portents of symbolic nationalism thrown in for good measure, except that those directly affected by its implications, such as the truckers, were alarmed by its implications.



Reforms are necessary. What is completely overlooked, however, is the potential misuse of the proposed reforms and their detrimental effects on vulnerable sections. It is common knowledge that truckers routinely deal with the most corrupt and face harassment from law enforcement agencies and tax authorities. The proposed crucial reforms pertaining to policing and the autonomy of enforcement agencies, which can be beneficial to vulnerable groups like truckers who barely manage to eke out a living, continue to gather dust. But laws and reforms that make the vulnerable even more vulnerable financially and susceptible to bullying and threats are pushed through. Substantive, all-encompassing reforms that are beneficial to all, particularly to the most vulnerable, like truckers and farmers, are essential, rather than symbolic, conveniently selective gestures and posturing for political gains.