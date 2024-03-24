Trump’s America

There is no centralised body in the US to ensure fair election practices across the country. Since elections are controlled by 50 Secretaries of State, many of whom are appointed by partisan state Governors, it is questionable if the election process is a truly democratic one since the Secretaries have the power to disqualify voters on the flimsiest of pretexts and have their decisions upheld by partisan judges, should a legal challenge be mounted. Also, since state legislatures have the power to redraw electoral maps, this ‘gerrymandering’ can dilute the power of voting blocs. Right-wing white politicians use a variety of legal artifices to make it extraordinarily difficult for minority groups such as Blacks and Hispanics to vote.