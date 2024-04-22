Trusteeship in politics

The Election Commission has, by and large, ensured that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner, i.e., in terms of the administrative process: preparation and updating of electoral rolls, arrangements for holding the polls across the country, casting of votes through EVMs, prevention of malpractices by voters such as impersonation and bogus voting, and counting and declaration of results.

Additionally, it is expected to scrutinise the activities of the political parties and candidates to make sure they don’t indulge in malpractices such as wooing voters through offering cash, gifts, or other means, spreading rumours or false information, or speaking derogatively about the rival candidates.

Despite the EC’s best efforts, it has failed to eliminate the use of money power by political parties that use ingenious ways to influence voters. Nor has it succeeded in ensuring the election expenses of candidates stay within the limits prescribed under the law.