With UNRWA under fire, where should India stand?

In recent weeks, the international community has been rocked by allegations of involvement by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff members in the terror attack against Israel carried out on October 7. As a result, several countries have suspended their funding to the UNRWA, impacting close to half of its funding which enables crucial humanitarian support to Palestinians. Amidst this controversy, India finds itself at a crossroads, torn between its commitment to development partnership and its unwavering stance against terrorism.

India is often regarded as a key stakeholder in the Israel-Palestine conflict given it has historically maintained close ties with both parties. However, its response to the allegations against the UNRWA staff has been enigmatic. India increased its commitment to the UNRWA during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Palestine in 2018 from $1.25 million to $5 million. But at a recent press briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, the spokesperson, in response to a question on whether India plans to make any changes in its contribution structure to the UNRWA, replied, “we have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. And in this regard, we are deeply concerned at the allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in October 7 terror attacks.”