Venezuela needs its neighbours’ help more than ever

By Juan Pablo Spinetto

Of all the different scenarios in Venezuela’s election on Sunday, we witnessed the most likely one: Nicolás Maduro was announced as the winner of the vote by the country’s electoral authority controlled by the authoritarian president’s close allies.

Shortly past midnight in Caracas, the National Electoral Council said that Maduro got 51 per cent of the vote compared with 44 per cent for rival Edmundo González, despite polls showing the opposition candidate clearly ahead by double-digit margins.

The electoral body didn’t produce the individual tallies from each voting station to support such result after saying it received a “terrorist” attack on its transmission systems. How inconvenient! It also called the result “irreversible” even if 20 per cent of the votes were still uncounted and the difference between both candidates was just seven percentage points.

Equally suspicious, it took them more than six hours to release the count; you would think that a result so unexpectedly favorable to the government would have been published very quickly to squash any malign speculation.