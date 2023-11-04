Wake-up call on data security

An American cybersecurity firm made the latest disclosure. The government has not confirmed or denied the report but has said that an investigation would be made. In the case of an individual, health data is most sensitive because leakage of it and unauthorised access to it can have serious consequences. Insurance firms or private health sector players can misuse it to the disadvantage of citizens. It can also lead to extortion and other criminal activities. While health data was involved in the ICMR case, other kinds of data are also often targeted for various illegal purposes. These may lead to identity theft, financial losses, and other troubles. Problems arising from data breaches can also make people distrustful of digital systems. They have many benefits like speed and efficacy, and the world cannot go back on the technological advances made in the areas of data collection, storage and use. But maintaining the integrity of data is crucial for public trust.