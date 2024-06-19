What a college exam scandal says about Modi’s India

An exam that overlooks the differences in schooling offered by the boards of 28 states emaciates local education. It does so by creating an incentive for parents to move away from state curriculums. Which, in turn, helps the Modi government push its own narratives of the past into the classroom as history. Under his Bharatiya Janata Party, India’s Islamic rulers have almost vanished from books of the central board. As have the details around the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 — by a Hindu nationalist. The 1992 destruction of a 16th-century mosque, now the site of a Hindu temple, has been dropped from political science textbooks of high-school seniors.

Several states follow the lead of the central board and use these texts, while others don’t. Some BJP leaders have even tried to float the trial balloon of “one nation, one syllabus.” In other words, the jostling over who should control the supply of doctors — New Delhi or individual states — isn’t a contest about physics, biology or chemistry, but history.

This poses a challenge to India’s south. Being in charge of local textbooks has allowed the economically more prosperous Tamil Nadu to organise its politics around a linguistic identity, shared by minorities such as Muslims and Christians, and present it as a more authentic alternative to the pro-Hindu ideology raining down from the impoverished north. So far, the experiment has been successful. The BJP didn’t win a single parliamentary seat from Tamil Nadu in the recently concluded elections, which brought Modi back as prime minister for a third term.

A national test is a threat to this political autonomy. Since the introduction of the competition, the graduating cohort at Tamil Nadu’s state-run and government-aided schools has shrunk by 14 per cent. Tamil-medium schools have also experienced a decline. Federal encroachment worries other southern states, too. Kerala’s recently introduced gender-neutral textbooks are trying to smash ingrained ideas around patriarchy. Modernisation of attitudes could be stopped, even reversed, by homogenizing education.

The world view of previous generations of Indians was shaped by texts actively promoted by a secular republic. Competition for college was always fierce. But at least the government did not require students to gloss over Gandhi’s assassination to have a shot at a career.

Engineering amnesia about the past is what a nationwide medial entrance exam will achieve — by downgrading state education boards and nudging families toward the national curriculum. That’s the reason it needs to go, and not just because of allegedly leaked papers. This year’s testing fiasco will no doubt crush many dreams. But if states regain the power to set their own entrance criteria, it might save many more others.