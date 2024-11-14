Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
When bad loans put top banks to test

When bad loans put top banks to test

India’s banking sector, long noted for its resilience, is grappling with a troubling trend: a rise in loan defaults among retail borrowers.

Follow Us :

Deepanshu Mohan
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 23:12 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionCommentLoans

Follow us on :

Follow Us