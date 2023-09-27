Who’s afraid of Parliament’s Central Hall?

The Central Hall of the old parliament building was a significant and historic part of the Indian parliamentary complex. It has a rich history, and connects pre- and post-Independent India. It was here that the finest details that went into the Constitution were discussed spreading over three years — from 1946 to 1949. The outcome of these nuanced discussions resulted in the Constitution of India, which remains the moral and legal polestar for the country. It is much more than just a physical space in a brick-and-mortar structure.

The Central Hall symbolises the old and the new, and, indeed, it was here that the world came to know about India’s ‘Tryst with Destiny’ from our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It was here that Nehru presented the ‘Objective Resolution’ — wherein it was stated that India would ensure all citizens justice, equality, and freedom, and would safeguard the interests of minorities, tribes, and marginalised communities. It was here that B R Ambedkar, while submitting the draft Constitution, cautioned the nation that political democracy cannot last unless there is social democracy which recognises liberty, equality, and fraternity as the principles of life. He also warned that taking for granted that a diverse country like India would automatically become a nation was a myth.

Thus, on the day of the transition to the new parliament building, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Central Hall inspires us to fulfil our duties, many of us MPs felt happy that he is no different from us as far as nostalgia for this historic space is concerned. We also realised that like all of us, Modi acknowledges the great role of the Central Hall in the functioning of Parliament. However, disturbingly, the architects of the new parliament building have not retained the idea of a Central Hall. The exclusion of such a space is inexplicable unless those to make decisions in this current government have decided that the meeting of legislators from the two houses in a common space is a dangerous idea.

The huge open space of the Central Hall, a ‘common house’ for both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members always made members, including media personnel before the Covid-19 pandemic, feel at home. It is here where members of both houses of Parliament came together during joint sessions, such as the President's address and budget sessions, to discuss and debate important national issues. When the President addresses both houses in the Central Hall, it symbolises the unity of the Indian Parliament, and the country. It underscores the idea that despite political differences, the nation's leaders come together to address key issues facing the nation.

In addition to parliamentary functions, the Central Hall has also been used for various meetings, conferences, and gatherings of political leaders and dignitaries from across the world, and has served as a vibrant space for interaction and discussion on national and international issues.

Since the days of the conclusion of the Constituent Assembly debates, there have been numerous occasions when this space rose to become a space for accommodation and assimilation of divergent and even antithetical views. I am witness to dozens of ‘ice-breaking’ moments between treasury and opposition benches in the Central Hall.

As we know, during times of high-voltage polarised politics, parliamentary debates do become intense and heated. Open discussions in the Central Hall provided the perfect spatial setting to break the tension, and diffuse stressful situations. A few light words over ‘chana chaat’ or cups of coffee and tea in the Central Hall went a long way in melting away differences. The Central Hall had yet another important role in humanising the members from all sides of the political spectrum.

Is this not desirable in Modi’s ‘New’ India? Is confidence-building, dialogue, and bipartisanship not worth aspiring for at the highest level of politics and governance?

Referring to the Central Hall in the past tense makes me incredibly sad because the Central Hall is a symbol of India's democratic traditions, history, and unity. It served as a place for important parliamentary functions, historic events, and the interaction of political leaders, making it a vital component of India's democratic system. Who would be happy in the conspicuous absence of such a space?

Manoj Kumar Jha is an RJD leader, and Member of the Rajya Sabha. Twitter: @manojkjhadu.

