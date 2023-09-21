Why Adani's grip on banks is tighter than his hold on markets

By Andy Mukherjee

Through the turmoil of the past eight months, including a flopped share sale and a massive erosion of stock-market wealth, two of the beleaguered tycoon Gautam Adani’s crucial relationships have held up surprisingly well.

One, his proximity to India’s government appears intact, even though opposition politicians have relentlessly attacked the businessman from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat for currying favors, allegations that Adani has always denied — and Modi has just ignored.

Two, the former centibillionaire’s clout with bankers seems to have escaped unscathed. The acquisitive Indian conglomerate, which expanded its assets nearly threefold in four years, continues to have sizable relationships with 20 global banks. It’s broadly the same number that did business with the group until last year. The likes of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. and Standard Chartered Plc, appear to be comfortable with their exposure. Now that Adani has demonstrated that he can deal with extreme liquidity stress, and his crucial equity partners — like the French oil giant TotalEnergies SE — are returning with more money, bankers may have an easier time selling the story to their credit committees.

Overseas institutions are also a better bet for Adani. Tapping Indian banks, especially state-run lenders, would be a tad cheaper, but might invite greater political scrutiny ahead of next year’s general elections. Besides, capital markets are still nervous. Ever since the New York-based Hindenburg Research accused the infrastructure giant of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud in January, equity investors have hauled it over the coals. Although the group denied the allegations, it had to cancel a share issue by Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship. Soon after, France’s Total hit the pause button on a green-hydrogen partnership. Even after a recovery, the combined market value of Adani’s 10 publicly traded firms remains more than $100 billion lower than before the short-seller’s attack.

The bond market hasn’t been immune, either. After Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, the auditor of Adani’s ports unit, abruptly resigned last month, the yield on the group’s investment-grade-rated notes widened to about 9 per cent, above most junk-rated India debt, Bloomberg Intelligence noted. The dollar securities fell again, after the Financial Times reported, based on documents made available by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, that as of January 2017, two foreigners linked to Gautam’s older brother Vinod Adani secretly controlled at least 13 per cent of the free float in three of the four group companies listed back then. The conglomerate called them “recycled allegations” that it had already rejected.

There is a simple explanation for the contrast between capital markets’ heightened risk perception and the sangfroid of bankers: hard assets.