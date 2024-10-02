Why Mahatma Gandhi would have supported a caste-based census

<p>On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, October 2, it is worthwhile to recall his vision in the context of the recurring demand for caste census by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Narendra Modi regime’s stand against it.</p><p>On November 5, 1917, Gandhi, while addressing the Gujarat Political Conference, famously linked the quest for Swaraj and its attainment with the support of backward classes and stated: “We have today joined hands with the so-called backward classes; <a href="https://gazetteers.maharashtra.gov.in/cultural.maharashtra.gov.in/english/gazetteer/VOL-III-PART-I/1917.pdf">now we are sure to get Swaraj</a>”. </p><p>Ten years later, on August 18, 1927, he wrote in Young India: “<a href="https://archive.org/stream/HindSwaraj.yi.10973.33464/yi.10973.33464_djvu.txt#:~:text=Our%20woes%20are,the%20other%20classes">Our woes are numerous. We have suppressed classes and we have also backward classes</a>. The distinction between the two is that the suppressed classes as a rule include only the so-called “untouchables”, whereas, the backward classes refer to those who are mentally and morally behind the other classes”.</p><p>Often Gandhi, in response to the question of how he would fight the mighty British empire, asserted that he would do so on the strength of dumb millions. Very instructively he wrote in Young India, on July 16, 1931: “…the dumb and starving millions who are overwhelmingly non Brahmins… include Mussalmans and Christians also.”</p><p>After having deciphered Gandhi’s sensitive and deep understanding of other backward classes, which included in its scope Muslims and Christians, it would be worthwhile to fathom his insights on the census.</p><p>It is quite educative to note that on October 30, 1921, almost 10 years before the first caste census was done in India by the British rulers, Gandhi wrote in Navajivan: “This movement of ours <a href="https://gandhipedia150.in/static/data/highlighted_pdfs_output/Poona_volume21_book_159.pdf">is for drawing up a census of Kshatriyas</a>”. He who pleaded for a census of Kshatriyas would never have opposed a detailed caste census with the enumeration of not just other backward classes but all of all castes and sub-castes.</p><p>A look at what he said about the importance of conducting a census in 1932 would testify to Gandhi’s stand in favour the counting people based on their castes. On September 28, in The Bombay Chronicle, he “…emphasized the importance of a census being taken of the depressed classes in the city, specially regarding the education of their children of different ages”.</p><p>It is insightful that Gandhi wrote in the Harijan, on May 6, 1933, that “In the census you are taking in Poona you should have a column for giving the sub-caste to which Harijan may belong, and for children you should have a column showing who attends school and what occupation, if any, the child is following, what he or she is earning.” “There should be a description too”, he remarked, “of their tenements, the condition of water supply, lighting and streets or roads if they are living separate quarters.” </p><p>Such articulations on the census assume critical significance in the context of growing demand for detailed caste census and socio-economic data which are often linked to the pursuit of social justice. </p><p>Why Gandhi would have supported caste census can be discerned from his demand for conducting the census to enumerate several other things to frame a proper policy to deal with the problems. For instance, on August 13, 1925, in Young India, he pleaded for Khaddar Workers’ census for ascertaining their numbers for the promotion of Khadi and homespun clothes. </p><p>On September 20, 1925, he wrote in Navajivan calling for a census of goshalas (cow sheds) so that cows would get proper places for their shelter and rearing. On March 22, 1925, Gandhi advised to conduct a census of every family in which the custom of setting apart a girl for prostitution exists to take measures to educate the members of those families to do away with that abominable practice derogating the dignity of women.</p><p>He who launched an arduous campaign for prohibition wanted to know the number of people addicted to alcohol to frame a law to implement a prohibition policy. On March 2, 1922, he wrote in Young India: “We must have a census of all the drunkards of India”.</p><p>He who wanted a census of drunkards to frame a prohibition policy would have stood like a rock in support of a caste census.</p><p>All his observations concerning census bring out his deep understanding that enumeration is indispensable for effective governance and securing justice for people through State action and policy formulation. Such a man with a profound understanding of enumeration would have certainly supported the demand for a caste census which is indispensable for making India a fair place and secure justice for all.</p><p><em>(S N Sahu served as Officer on Special Duty to President of India K R Narayanan.)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>