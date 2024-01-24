Will Sharmila queer the pitch for Jagan?

By pitching Sharmila, the Congress is attempting to claw back by promoting the daughter of Rajasekhara Reddy and gain traction through sympathy. Sibling rivalry in politics is not new and the Congress found a lieutenant from the family who can attract Congress voters who drifted toward YSRCP and are now unhappy with the decade-old Reddy government. In the last Andhra polls, Congress drew a blank. By appointing Sharmila as AP Congress chief, the party stands to gain.