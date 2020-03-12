Comic book for children to spread coronavirus awareness

In a novel bid to spread awareness among children, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, has issued a comic book that provides information on the outbreak and how they can remain safe.

'Kids, Vaayu & Corona' designed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research and Panjab University, Chandigarh, has Vaayu as a superhero who has been called upon to educate the children about the pandemic so they can 'fight' it.