Rahul Gandhi's MP Disqualification: Congress and its supporters likely to continue 'Satyagraha' today

Raising the pitch against the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders and workers held protests across the country on Sunday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the government of "trying to silence" a "martyr's son" for raising the voice of people. The heat of their leader's disqualification is likely to dominate the party's activities today as well. Stay tuned for live updates.