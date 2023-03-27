Rahul Gandhi's MP Disqualification: Congress and its supporters likely to continue 'Satyagraha' today

Raising the pitch against the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders and workers held protests across the country on Sunday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the government of "trying to silence" a "martyr's son" for raising the voice of people. The heat of their leader's disqualification is likely to dominate the party's activities today as well. Stay tuned for live updates.
Congress' Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, on Sunday hinted towards resigning as a member of the Lower House of Parliament, saying he is in pain after "his leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified".
Meanwhile, it is the third week of the second leg of the Budget Session in Parliament today and we expect Opposition parties to raise the pitch against the government over Rahul's disqualification and the Adani issue.
Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM over his speech on promoting Kannada in Karnataka on Sunday
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for the latter's remarks that he is not Savarkar.
Thakur, in a series of tweets, reminded Rahul that he could never become "Veer Savarkar even in his wildest dreams" because Veer Savarkar's name stands for grit, determination, staunch patriotism for Bharat, selflessness and commitment to the motherland.
Why isn't PM Modi being disqualified for targeting Sonia, Rajiv Gandhi, asks Maharashtra Congress chief
In the wake of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not facing a similar action for constantly criticising Sonia Gandhi and late PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Countering the BJP's charge that Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs with his remark for which he has been convicted in a criminal defamation case, Priyanka Gandhi asked how a leader whose family has "given its blood to nurture democracy" and who has walked thousands of kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with a message of unity could insult the country or a certain community.
