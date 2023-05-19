Rs 2000 note withdrawn: Beginning of a second demonetisation 'disaster', Congress targets PM Modi

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank on Friday announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. The reactions to the RBI announcement have started flowing in.
RBI said it has also been observed that Rs2,000denomination note is not commonly used for transactions.
Congress MP calls it beginning of a second demonetisation 'disaster'
The statement was in an apparent reference to the demonetisation exercise of November 8, 2016 when the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes was withdrawn by the Narendra Modi government.
I hope the decision was taken by experts, says AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj
Typical of our self-styled vishwaguru: Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes
RBI advises banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect
RBI asks banks to provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023
RBI to withdraw Rs 2000 currency note from circulation but it will continue to be legal tender
