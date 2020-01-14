155 names in contention for NASA's Mars 2020 rover

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shortlisted 155 names for its Mars 2020 rover. In the 'Name the Rover' essay contest conducted by NASA, over 28,000 students across the United States had participated among which 155 students were selected as the semi-finalists.

Our #Mars2020 rover is one step closer to having its own name! 155 students across the U.S. were chosen as semifinalists in the “Name the Rover” essay contest. How & when will we select the winner? Find out here: https://t.co/3afChvC52N pic.twitter.com/UE4LNTCL2W — NASA (@NASA) January 13, 2020

According to reports, NASA volunteer judges from all over the US were appointed to shortlist the final essays. From the 155 semi-finalists, nine finalists will be selected and the winner will be decided through online voting, the result of which will be announced in March, as per reports.