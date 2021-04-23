AstraZeneca vaccine benefits increase with age: EMA

The EU's drug watchdog said Friday that a review of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine found its benefits increase with age and still outweigh the risks for adults despite links to blood clots.

"It showed that the benefits of vaccination increase with increasing age and infection rates," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in statement.

