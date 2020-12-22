Covid vaccine effective against new UK strain: BioNTech

BioNTech confident Covid-19 vaccine effective against new UK mutation

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Dec 22 2020, 03:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 03:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Monday he was confident a Covid-19 vaccine co-developed by his company would be effective against a variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain.

He said on Bild TV that the German company would investigate the mutation in the coming days but that he viewed the matter with "with a degree of soberness".

Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of food shortages in the United Kingdom.

Also Read | Covid-19 vaccine will be equally effective against new mutant of coronavirus: CSIR DG

Sahin was speaking shortly after the European Union cleared regulatory hurdles for the vaccine, co-developed with Pfizer, to be rolled out after Christmas.

The note of calm from the CEO about the UK mutation echoed the World Health Organization, which cautioned against major alarm, saying this was a normal part of a pandemic's evolution.

Sahin said he hadn't yet been immunized but would like to be. He said it was more important that his employees get the vaccine so they can continue to do their jobs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pfizer-BioNTech
European Union
United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Santa visits to be virtual this year due to Covid-19

Santa visits to be virtual this year due to Covid-19

Jupiter, Saturn 'merge' in rare cosmic event

Jupiter, Saturn 'merge' in rare cosmic event

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

World's oldest panda in captivity dies in China

World's oldest panda in captivity dies in China

 