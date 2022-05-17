Birdwatchers spot 70 species in Arunachal Pradesh

At least 70 different species of birds were counted during the Himalayan Bird Count in Arunachal Pradesh.

From westernmost Ladakh to easternmost Arunachal Pradesh, this was the first edition of the Himalayan Bird Count (HBC) which aimed at celebrating the incredible bird diversity and to bring attention to the threatened habitats of the Himalayas.

The event was being organised by Bird Count India, Bird Conservation Nepal and Bhutan-based Royal Society for Protection of Nature, to bring the Himalayan birding fraternity together for a common good.

The Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club also took part in the event along with the rest of the Himalayan states, which was organised in collaboration with Apatani Youth Association, Ngunu Ziro and Ziro Birding Club at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

The Himalayan Bird Count began at picturesque Siikhe lake, home of winter migratory waterbirds on May 14 and concluded at Pange camp of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary on May 15, forest officials from the district informed on Monday.

Despite continuous rain, the teams led by local birders Bamin Chada and Millo Tako, managed to count 70 different species at Siikhe lake and Pange camp of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary.

The important findings during the event include, Gadwall, Sikkim treecreeper, Mrs Goulds Sunbird, Sultan Tit, Blue-fronted Robin, and Mountain Tailorbird.

The event was supported by Hapoli Forest Division and the state Information and Public Relations Department, the officials added.