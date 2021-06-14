Trial shows antibody Covid-19 treatment safe: Celltrion

Celltrion says trial shows antibody Covid-19 treatment safe, effective

The trials, which involved 1,315 participants, have taken place since January in 13 countries

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jun 14 2021, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 08:10 ist
The treatment slowed severe symptoms of Covid-19 in more than 70% of patients. Credit: iStock Photo

South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc on Monday announced positive results for its experimental antibody Covid-19 treatment that it said was safe and reduced the treatment period by nearly five days in Phase 3 global clinical trials.

The trials, which involved 1,315 participants, have taken place since January in 13 countries, including in South Korea, the United States, Spain and Romania, Celltrion said in a statement.

The treatment slowed severe symptoms of Covid-19 in more than 70% of patients, including the high-risk group with underlying conditions. It also cut the recovery period by 4.9 days, the company said.

In February South Korea, granted conditional approval to the antibody treatment, making it the first locally made coronavirus treatment in the country to win such approval. The company said it would seek full authorization based on the trial results.

Celltrion shares rose as much as 5.6% in Monday morning trade, compared with a 0.3% drop in the wider market.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Korea
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

A novel way to impart 'true education' during pandemic

A novel way to impart 'true education' during pandemic

Did Pacific islanders find Antarctica first?

Did Pacific islanders find Antarctica first?

DH Toon | 'One Earth, One Health' — A long pass?

DH Toon | 'One Earth, One Health' — A long pass?

The Lead: Swara Bhasker on 'Dobara Alvida'

The Lead: Swara Bhasker on 'Dobara Alvida'

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 