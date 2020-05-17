Coronavirus lockdown: Study finds more parents opting e-learning for children

Even as many parents opted e-learning platforms for their children during the lockdown, the families were concerned over students spending more time online and lacked physical activities.

Meantime, many parents felt that the lockdown in a way helped them to be more connected with their children.

These were the key findings of an online survey and research on lockdown parenting conducted by Lifology, an Edu Tech organisation having operations in India and abroad. A team led by executive director of Asia Pacific Career Development Association Marilyn Maze conducted the study in connection with the UN International Day of Families on May 15.

According to the survey that covered 38,564 parents in 14 states, 61 percent parents opted e-learning platforms for their children during lockdown. However, 43 percent parents of students in 16-19 age group were concerned over the children spending more time on online. A major concern of 27 percent parents was the lack of physical activities of their children, while 24 percent parents said that there were no interesting activities for engaging children.

Around 90 percent parents felt that they could be more connected with their children owing to the lockdown.

The study summed up that overall the lockdown parenting seems to have given rise to a set of positive parents who now feel highly connected to their children and e-learning platforms got more acceptance and would rule the roost in the times ahead.