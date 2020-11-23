Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca

Covid-19: Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 23 2020, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 22:20 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

AstraZeneca said that a stroke of good fortune that resulted from a dosing error was behind trial data presented on Monday that will allow it and Oxford University to make their case with regulators for a Covid-19 vaccine with up to 90% efficacy.

AstraZeneca on Monday said the vaccine could be around 90% effective, when administered as a half dose followed by a full dose a month later, citing data from late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AstraZeneca
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Oxford University

What's Brewing

Snapchat challenges TikTok with new curated video feed

Snapchat challenges TikTok with new curated video feed

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

 