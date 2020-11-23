Covid-19: Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine

AstraZeneca said that a stroke of good fortune that resulted from a dosing error was behind trial data presented on Monday that will allow it and Oxford University to make their case with regulators for a Covid-19 vaccine with up to 90% efficacy.
AstraZeneca on Monday said the vaccine could be around 90% effective, when administered as a half dose followed by a full dose a month later, citing data from late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.
