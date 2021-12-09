Boosters 'safe and effective' 3 months after last jab

Covid boosters 'safe and effective' 3 months after last jab: EMA

AFP
AFP, The Hague,
  • Dec 09 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 23:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The European Medicines Agency said Thursday it was "safe and effective" to issue booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines as soon as three months after the initial course, down from previous guidance of six months.

"The data currently available support safe and effective administration of a booster as early as three months from completion of the primary vaccination, should such a short interval be desirable from a public health perspective," EMA vaccine strategy chief Marco Cavaleri said.

Covid-19
Coronavirus

