Decolonising climate change

There is nothing to cheer about the bluer, clearer skies that we encountered during the lockdown, for climate change has not stopped. Just a few days ago, the western coast of the USA, engulfed in massive wildfires, woke up to orange skies. Earlier, fuelled by the hottest summer on record, the Australian bushfires were raging. As you read this, the Brazilian Pantanal, the largest wetlands of the world, is burning at an unprecedented rate.

The Arctic is on fire too, destroying large peatlands which stored carbon, now releasing carbon dioxide— the gas driving global warming. Global heating and the climate crisis is real and here. Who is responsible for this catastrophe?

Big polluters

A recent study has shown that today’s economically developed countries such as the USA, Canada, the UK, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, and those in Europe, have played a very big role in the climate crisis, which began in the 1990s. The study was conducted by Jason Hickel, Senior Lecturer at the University of London, and was published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health.

Jason attributes the responsibility of the climate damages to the total emissions from the region, over a period of time. He found that the USA has released 420 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide, or a third of the total carbon dioxide emissions, between 1850 and 2015. The European Union, which includes Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, and the UK until 2015, has contributed to 25% of the total emissions. China and India, considered developing countries in terms of standards of living, account for 11% and 3% emissions respectively.

Jason assigned an equal share of the total carbon dioxide emission in the period of 1850–2015 to each person born in this period, and arrived at a fair share of emissions for each country. Subtracting the national fair shares from the actual emissions tells us by how much each country had overshot its share.

The analysis revealed that more than half of the world’s countries — 108 out of 202 — have emitted less than their national fair share, gaining ‘climate credit’. Amongst these, India has the largest climate credit, a total of 90 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, or 34% of the total credit, followed by China at 11%. Bangladesh and Indonesia trail them with 5% each.

The USA has the largest ‘climate debt’ of 380 billion tonnes, accounting for 40% of the total climate debt. It is followed by Russia and Germany at 8% each, the UK at 7%, Japan at 5%, and France and Canada at 3% each. “The climate debt of the Global North means that these countries have a responsibility to reduce emissions faster than the rest of the world,” says Jason.

In his maiden speech at the Conference Of the Parties (COP) Summit in Paris in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “The prosperous still have a strong carbon footprint, and, the world’s billions at the bottom of the development ladder are seeking space to grow.” Prof T Jayaraman, Senior Fellow at the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, had strong observations on the COP Summit in 2017 held in Bonn, Germany. In an article for the Economic and Political Weekly, he wrote, “The developed countries remained united in diluting or reneging on their commitments to developing countries, particularly on the issues of finance, and loss and damage.”

On August 28, 2020, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres again put the onus on India to give up all reliance on coal energy. “Tellingly, he has rarely, if indeed ever, called out the US for its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, or called out the EU nations for their long-term reliance on gas and oil while hiding behind their overwhelming rhetorical focus on coal,” points out Prof Jayaraman, in an article he wrote with Prof Tejal Kanitkar of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru.

The findings of the study do not mean the developing countries have a licence to pollute the environment. “The purpose of the study is not to say that India does not have a responsibility to reduce emissions as quickly as possible,” clarifies Jason. “It must. And, it must also tighten environmental laws rather than loosen them,” he asserts.

Set to miss targets

India is set to miss its promise of meeting the emission targets of 2022, with 70% of its coal-powered plants playing spoilsport to its international commitments made in the Paris Agreement. In its second term, the Narendra Modi government has been making it easier for corporations to go hunting for non-renewable sources of energy in the forests. The Draft Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020 has come under massive criticism of favouring corporations to cause irreversible damage to the environment.

India should increase the demands for the credit owed, and use them to invest in renewable forms of energy, like solar energy, wind energy, and tidal energy. For example, strengthening the International Solar Alliance and urgently investing in solar energy can go a long way. However, without a fair acquisition of land required for these projects, these steps are bound to face stiff resistance and snatch the rights of the socio-economically backward, defeating the purpose of sustainable development.

Island nations, which would be worst affected by rising sea levels have raised their voice against countries slipping out of their responsibilities. The ‘Save Congo Rainforest’ campaign in Africa, a continent expected to be the hardest hit by the climate crisis asserts, “... saving the Congo Rainforest is a Climate Justice issue.” As Jason says, “If our struggle against climate breakdown is not attentive to colonial dimensions — if it is not ultimately a struggle against colonisation — then we have missed the point.”

The science is clear, but the geopolitical solutions are not. The onus lies on the developed world.

(The author is with Research Matters, Bengaluru)