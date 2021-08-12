Do Covid-19 vaccines affect chances of pregnancy?

Do Covid-19 vaccines affect chances of pregnancy?

CDC and obstetrician groups also recommend Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant individuals, who have a higher risk of severe illness if infected with the coronavirus

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 12 2021, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 13:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

No, there's no evidence that any vaccines, including Covid-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise.

Medical experts say there's no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone worried about their chances of conceiving: In Pfizer's study, a similar number of women became pregnant in the group given the vaccine as in the group given dummy shots.

Read | India in talks to buy 5 crore doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine   

Researchers are starting to study anecdotal reports of short-term changes to periods after the vaccine, but there's no indication so far that the shots put fertility at risk, said Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynecologist and professor at the Yale University School of Medicine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obstetrician groups also recommend Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant individuals, who have a higher risk of severe illness if infected with the coronavirus. Research shows pregnant people who get the virus are more likely to be admitted to intensive care, receive invasive ventilation and die than their nonpregnant peers.

The CDC also followed tens of thousands of pregnant women who got the vaccines and found they had comparable pregnancy outcomes to pregnant women before the pandemic.

So whether you are thinking about having a baby, trying to conceive or undergoing fertility treatments, you should not delay vaccination, says Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of the department of gynecology and obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
pregnancy and coronavirus
pregnancy
Faqs

What's Brewing

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

 