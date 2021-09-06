Explained: What is Nipah virus? What are the similarities between Covid-19 and Nipah virus symptoms?

The news of a 12-year-old boy succumbing to the Nipah virus at the Kozhikode Medical College has spread panic across Kerala when the state is reporting 25,00 to 30,000 Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

What is the Nipah virus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus which means it is transmitted to humans from animals. It can be transmitted between people through contaminated food. The infection in humans can range from asymptomatic to respiratory and fatal encephalitis.

Symptoms of Nipah virus and Covid-19 infection

Nipah virus infected individuals initially develop a wide range of symptoms including fever, headaches, myalgia (muscle pain), vomiting and sore throat, as per WHO. "This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis," WHO says.

Some Nipah patients may also suffer atypical pneumonia and severe respiratory problems, including acute respiratory distress. Severe cases have shown patients suffering from Encephalitis and seizures, which eventually develops into coma within 24 to 48 hours.

Similar to Nipah, Covid-19 infection is also a respiratory disease and hence shows similar symptoms. Most common Covid-19 symptoms are fever, cough, tiredness, sore throat, and headache. Another common symptom which Covid-19 patients have complained about is loss of sense of smell and taste, which is not a common symptom of the Nipah virus infection.

How do the Nipah virus and Covid-19 infection spread?

Nipah is a zoonotic virus which means it is transmitted to humans through animals, mainly by consuming contaminated food. Meanwhile, human to human transmission of the virus is also considered to be possible. Fruit bats are known to transmit the Nipah virus to other animals like pigs, dogs, cats, goats, horses and sheep.

According to WHO, Covid-19 spreads through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose of a Covid-19 infected person.

Even though Nipah virus spreads slower than Covid-19 virus, its mortality rate is seen to be high. In its first outbreak in Siliguri, out of the 66 infected people, 45 of them died, making the mortality rate 68 per cent.