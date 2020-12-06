Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction to dazzle skygazers

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on December 21

In most major cities across India, the conjunction could be seen just after sunset

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 06 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

In a rare celestial event, Jupiter and Saturn will be seen very close to each other on December 21, appearing like one bright star.

The two planets have never been so close since 1623, and hence, the term "a great conjunction", Director of M P Birla Planetarium, Debi Prasad Duari, said in a statement.

"If two celestial bodies visually appear close to each other from Earth, it is called a conjunction. And such conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter is at times called a great conjunction," he said.

The planets will next come comparably close on March 15, 2080.

On the night of December 21, their physical distance will be around 735 million km, Duari said.

In the run-up to the date, both planets will appear to progressively come closer to each other, with every passing day, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

solar system
Jupiter
Saturn
Space

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

 