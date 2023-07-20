ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.
The next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.
India celebrates International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to the Moon, it said.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.
"...craft is on way to the Moon. In another few days it will go (the lander will soft-land on the Lunar surface)," ISRO Chairman Somanath S said earlier in the day while delivering the inaugural address to the Space Science Technology & AwaReness Training (START) programme 2023.
"I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned," he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby
Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy
China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger
Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages
Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways
BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video
Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video
Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars
Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India