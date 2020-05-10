Maharashtra: 250 sparrows found dead in Chandrapur garden after rain

Maharashtra: 250 sparrows died in Chandrapur garden

  May 10 2020
Over 250 sparrows were found dead in a garden in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the early hours of Sunday following heavy rain and thunder, said officials.

The garden in Neri village in Chimur tehsil belongs to Zilla Parishad member Manoj Mamidwar, an official said.

"These birds have been coming to my garden for years now and I have placed water pots all over for them. On Sunday morning, after the rain, I came to see if any trees had fallen and I saw over 250 sparrows lying dead. Some 14 birds were rescued," Mamidwar said.

