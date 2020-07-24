Meet Saaya and Cleopatra: The 'eternal couple' of Kabini forests 

Photographer Mithun H shared a photo of a black panther and a leopard in Kabini forests, Karnataka.

The wild cats have been courting for four years now, according to the photographer.

“Usually in the courting pairs generally it is the Male who takes charge and moves around with the female following close behind. But with this couple it was definitely Cleo who was in charge while the Panther followed,” wrote the photographer. Who goes by @mithunhphotography on Instagram.

“Saaya and Cleopatra have been courting since 4 years now and whenever they are together it’s a sight to behold,” he added.

“I had to wait for six days for this in the same spot since I could hear the Panther and Cleopatra mating about a 100 metres away in the thick undergrowth but could not see them due to limited visibility,” he told the Indian Express.

The black panther of Kabini, Saaya, has been extensively covered in the news recently.

The photographer has also worked with National Geographic on a documentary called “The Real Black Panther” in the past.