Roche test to support high-volume Covid-19 testing

Roche launches lab antigen test to support high-volume Covid-19 testing

Roche has also filed for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Dec 11 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 13:54 ist
Roche logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Roche said on Friday it launched a laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected Covid-19 patients, as very high demand for tests prompts the Swiss drugmaker to offer new options to the market.

The Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 antigen test is an automated laboratory assay intended as an aid in diagnosis of active SARS-CoV-2 infection, Roche said in a statement.

Roche said it would be able to ramp up to a double-digit million number of tests per month by early 2021.

It said the Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test showed a 94.5% sensitivity across 200 PCR confirmed symptomatic individuals and a 99.9% specificity across 2,747 PCR negative symptomatic and screening individuals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Roche
coronavirus test

What's Brewing

A look at Wuhan a year after Covid-19 outbreak

A look at Wuhan a year after Covid-19 outbreak

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 