Solar wind set to hit Earth; power grid fluctuations likely

A high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth on Tuesday, affecting power and communication infrastructure around the world.
First detected on July 3, the solar wind is approaching Earth at a speed of 600 km per second and is expected to spark G1-class geomagnetic storms, spaceweather reported.
A G1-class geomagnetic storm impact can result in power grid fluctuations, cause impact to satellite operations and affect migratory animals.
Impact to satellite operations can impact GPS navigation, mobile signals and satellite TV.
The material forming the solar wind originates from gaseous material ejected from an equatorial hole in the Sun's atmosphere, the website said.
Another impact of the solar wind is the formation of high-latitude auroras.
