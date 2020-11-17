SpaceX crew docks at the International Space Station

SpaceX crew docks at the International Space Station

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • Nov 17 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 22:49 ist
In this frame grab from NASA TV, SpaceX Dragon crew, from front left to right, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi stand with International Space Station crew Kate Rubins, from back left, Expedition 64 commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. Credit: AP

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, a privately built and operated vessel carrying four astronauts, successfully arrived at the International Space Station on Monday night.

“Docking confirmed — Crew Dragon has arrived at the @space_station!” the rocket company SpaceX, started by Elon Musk, announced on Twitter.

The crew overcame iffy weather and launched Sunday at 7:27 p.m. Eastern time from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The journey lasted 27 hours.

When the Dragon’s commander, Mike S. Hopkins, made radio contact, Kate Rubins, an astronaut aboard the space station, called out, “Oh, what a good voice to hear,” The Associated Press reported.

The trip is a milestone in the effort to bring private spaceflight to reality.

“For the first time in history, there is a commercial capability from a private sector entity to safely and reliably transport people to space,” Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight development at NASA, said in a telephone interview with reporters Thursday.

In the future, instead of relying on government-operated spacecraft, NASA astronauts and anyone else with enough money can buy a ticket on a commercial rocket.

The four astronauts on this flight are Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor J. Glover of NASA and Soichi Noguchi, a Japanese astronaut. They are to stay at the space station for six months.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

SpaceX
International Space Station
NASA

What's Brewing

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 