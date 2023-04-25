SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

Under the lease, SpaceX will launch its Falcon rockets from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, a military launch site north of Los Angeles

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 25 2023, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 10:51 ist
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US Space Force said on Monday that Elon Musk's SpaceX was granted approval to lease a second rocket launch complex at a military base in California, setting the space company up for its fifth launch site in the United States.

Under the lease, SpaceX will launch its workhorse Falcon rockets from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, a military launch site north of Los Angeles where the space company operates another launchpad. It has two others in Florida and its private Starbase site in south Texas.

Also Read | Giant SpaceX rocket leaves crater, serious damage at Texas base

A Monday night Space Force statement said a letter of support for the decision was signed on Friday by Space Launch Delta 30 commander Colonel Rob Long. The statement did not mention the duration of SpaceX's lease.

The new launch site, vacated last year by the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance, gives SpaceX more room to handle an increasingly busy launch schedule for commercial, government and internal satellite launches.

Vandenberg Space Force Base allows for launches in a southern trajectory over the Pacific Ocean, which is often used for weather monitoring, military or spy satellites that commonly rely on polar Earth orbits.

SpaceX's grant of Space Launch Complex-6 comes as rocket companies prepare to compete for the Pentagon's Phase 3 National Security Space Launch program, a watershed military launch procurement effort expected to begin in the next year or so. 

