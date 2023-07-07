Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

More than half of Indians who develop any of the seven chronic diseases, including hypertension, cancer and neurological disorders, get them by the time they turn 53, according to a new study that, for the first time, provides the age of onset for these ailments.

The study also underlined the worrying trend of the working class population, aged between 40 and 50 years, contributing equally to the disease burden as elderly individuals.

While the study estimated 53 as the median age for any of the seven chronic diseases, the age of onset varies for individual diseases.

It is as low as 51 years for cancer and as high as 59 years for heart disease and stroke; others fall in between: hypertension (55 years), diabetes (54), lung diseases (55), arthritis (56) and neurological illnesses (54).

“The estimates of the age of onset of non-communicable diseases remain unclear in India. Such an estimate provides an in-depth view of the relationship between life expectancy and health status, and allows for a proper explanation of future healthcare needs and spending from a policy perspective,” said the study conducted by International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai.

One of the unexpected findings is the discovery of a higher risk of developing neurological disorders among people in the 45-54 age group as against the 65-plus population.

The researchers used data from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India, conducted from April 2017 to December 2018.

The study appeared in the journal Scientific Reports.