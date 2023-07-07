Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS,
  • Jul 07 2023, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 00:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than half of Indians who develop any of the seven chronic diseases, including hypertension, cancer and neurological disorders, get them by the time they turn 53, according to a new study that, for the first time, provides the age of onset for these ailments.

The study also underlined the worrying trend of the working class population, aged between 40 and 50 years, contributing equally to the disease burden as elderly individuals.

While the study estimated 53 as the median age for any of the seven chronic diseases, the age of onset varies for individual diseases.

Also Read | Breeding of mosquito larvae found on premises of 226 schools: MCD

It is as low as 51 years for cancer and as high as 59 years for heart disease and stroke; others fall in between: hypertension (55 years), diabetes (54), lung diseases (55), arthritis (56) and neurological illnesses (54).

“The estimates of the age of onset of non-communicable diseases remain unclear in India. Such an estimate provides an in-depth view of the relationship between life expectancy and health status, and allows for a proper explanation of future healthcare needs and spending from a policy perspective,” said the study conducted by International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai.

One of the unexpected findings is the discovery of a higher risk of developing neurological disorders among people in the 45-54 age group as against the 65-plus population. 

The researchers used data from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India, conducted from April 2017 to December 2018.

The study appeared in the journal Scientific Reports.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Disease
Diseases
study
Science News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

 