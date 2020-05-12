Study suggests terrestrial life unlikely to contaminate Mars: Report

Due to Mars' low temperatures and extremely dry conditions, a droplet of liquid water on its surface would instantly freeze, boil or evaporate, unless the droplet had dissolved salts in it, according to a study, reported ANI.

This brine would have a lower freezing temperature and would evaporate more slowly than pure liquid water, the report said.

Salts are found across Mars, so brines could form there. While pure liquid water is unstable on the Martian surface, models showed that stable brines can form and persist from the equator to high latitudes on the surface of Mars for a few percent of the year for up to six consecutive hours, a broader range than previously thought.

However, the temperatures are well below the lowest temperatures to support life.