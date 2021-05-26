Total lunar eclipse and super blood moon today: How to watch this celestial event

On May 26, the world would be witnessing a supercelestial event: A super moon and total lunar eclipse together. This total lunar eclipse is the first one since 2019.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth’s shadow covers all or part of the Moon. This can only happen during a full moon. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes between the moon and the sun, thereby restricting all sunlight that could fall on the moon and casting Earth's shadow on the surface of the moon.

Where will today's lunar eclipse be seen?

According to a report by Time and Date, the lunar eclipse will not be visible in the national capital since the moon will be below the horizon.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, for a short amount of time, it will be visible from the north-eastern parts of India, West Bengal, Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The report also stated that the partial phase of the lunar eclipse will begin at 3.15 pm and end at 6.23 pm in India, while the total phase will begin at 4.39 pm and end at 4.58 pm. The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours and 2 minutes. The total duration of the partial phases is 2 hours, 53 minutes. The duration of the full eclipse is 14 minutes.

The partial eclipse will be visible from Port Blair from 5.38 pm for 45 minutes and a partial eclipse can be seen in West Bengal's Malda and Odisha’s Puri at 6.21 pm for 2 minutes.

How to see the eclipse and super moon online

Those people for whom it will not be visible because of the moon being below the horizon can stream it online. The Griffith Observatory will be streaming it on their YouTube channel live and you can view it here:

What is a super moon?

A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to the Earth.

In one week, a full Moon near its closest point to Earth in its orbit will cross into Earth's shadow. That makes a super lunar eclipse, or if you will, a super blood Moon! Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/0hpTNKuyTl pic.twitter.com/Mdki7SLMRc — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) May 19, 2021

What is blood moon?

When the Moon is completely covered by Earth’s shadow it will darken, but doesn’t go completely black. Instead, it takes on a red colour, which is why total lunar eclipses are sometimes called red or blood moons.

A lunar #eclipse is sometimes called a "blood moon," but the actual source of the red color is quite gentle: it's light filtered through all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth. Here's our video guide to #LunarEclipse2021 and how to see it on May 26: https://t.co/sDNOcwAxcF pic.twitter.com/cNYkKLCPho — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) May 24, 2021

